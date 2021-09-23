Parineeti Chopra enjoys a dinner date by the sea with her family on dreamy Maldives holiday

It wouldn't be a lie to say that Parineeti Chopra is mildly struck by wanderlust. She often chronicles her travels across Europe for the gram. This time around, the actress took off to the tropical island nation Maldives for a family holiday. On reaching the island, Parineeti dropped a happy and rather excited photo with her mum, dad and brother.

The vacation amidst crystal blue waters and white sand looked all things dreamy. Later in the evening, the actress also stepped out for a dinner date with her family and shared a few glimpses of the same on social media. In the photos, Parineeti and her family can be seen smiling for the camera as they sit by the sea deck.

Looks like her brother Shivang Chopra turned photographer as he snapped up a pretty picture of the actress. The family of four then headed down to the beach for their actual candle-lit dinner and looked picture perfect.

Check out Parineeti Chopra's Maldives getaway:

Earlier, Parineeti had shared a series of photos and given a glimpse into her vacation state of mind. She also hilariusly confessed that she brought her personal photographers aka her family with her.

Take a look:

On the work front, Parineeti was seen in three projects this year. Netflix India's The Girl on the train, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Piny Faraar and Saina.

