Parineeti Chopra enjoys warm bonfire amid chilly weather & scenic snow clad mountains in Kargil

After her Nepal shooting schedule, actor Parineeti Chopra has now reached Kargil to complete her filming process. Just like last time, the Ishqzaade star isn’t holding back to bless her follower’s wanderlust hearts with scenic views. On Monday, the star took to Instagram to share a slew of picturesque photos and videos that gave fans a sneak peek into the dreamy location where Parineeti has been shooting her upcoming film.

Needless to say, from snow-covered mountains to frozen rivers, her latest Instagram stories have created a massive buzz online once again. While sharing the clips, Parineeti also shared her personal experience of dealing with the chilly weather of Kargil. She wrote, “-12 degree celsius. The coolest day ever. Today we experienced our bottles of water completely frozen, men with frozen tea on their beards, camera freezing and frozen rivers.”

Take a look at the dreamy photos below:

This comes just days after Parineeti reminded us that the coat season is back again. She let her outerwear do most of the talking in a purple outfit while enjoying her snowy outing. The relaxed silhouette on Chopra’s informal top and pant set was definitely a smart choice for both comfort and style. While sharing her previous posts, the actor urged her fans to “Live.. Truly live.. Make memories from moments.. Keep the peace.. Cutout everything and everyone that brings negativity.”

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the black comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. She has also collaborated with Sooraj Barjatya for Unnchia. Apart from her Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher also will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

