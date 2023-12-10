Parineeti Chopra exudes post-wedding glow in throwback pic from girls trip to Maldives; fans react
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who got married to Raghav Chadha on September 24, has recently shared a throwback selfie of herself from her post wedding girls trip to Maldives with family.
Earlier this year, Parineeti Chopra got married to Raghav Chadha in a beautiful dreamy setting in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After the wedding, the actress enjoyed a “girls' trip” in the Maldives. Now, the Kesari actress, who has been savoring her married life, has posted a throwback selfie from that vacation.
Parineeti Chopra shares a throwback picture from her post wedding girls trip
Today on December 10, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback selfie from her post wedding girls trip Maldives with family. In the picture Parineeti was seen wearing a black top and printed white pants. She is also seen wearing her pink choora and to add some more charm to her look she wore a pendant and a hat along with sunglasses on top of it. She opted for a no make-up look with just her pink lipstick and let her hair open. The actress gave a wink pose in the selfie.
Sharing the throwback selfie, she wrote. “Throwback but not way back just slightly back a tossback.”
HAVE A LOOK:
As soon as Parineeti posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and heart eye emojis. One user wrote, “@parineetichopra wo ladki aankh mare. Apki smile ki toh diwane hain hum haye haye,” and added two red heart, two heart eye and one wink emoji. Another user wrote, “Nice pic.” One more user added two heart eye emojis.
HAVE A LOOK:
About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Exploring the start of their growing romance, rumors about Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's dating started circulating on the internet as they were seen together at different places. Despite being spotted together, the two kept their relationship private until they officially got engaged. They eventually made their engagement public, exchanging wedding rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.
Almost four months later, the couple had a grand Punjabi destination wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. The wedding was attended by notable figures like New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his family, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others.
Since then, numerous videos and pictures from their wedding frequently appear on the internet, causing fans to get very excited.
