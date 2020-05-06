Parineeti Chopra to feed 4000 daily wage earners' families by doing virtual coffee date

Actress Parineeti Chopra has decided to go on a virtual coffee date to raise funds that will feed 4000 family members of 1000 daily wage earners in India.

"There are millions of unemployed daily wage earners who are struggling to make ends meet today due to the coronavirus crisis in our country. During the COVID-19 national lockdown, they are unable to earn and that is putting them at high risk!" Parineeti said.

The actress has come on board to help raise funds for ration kits containing lentils, rice, whole wheat flour, salt, spices, tea, sugar and oil, to be able to sustain a family of four people. These kits will be distributed in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

"No one should go to sleep hungry, so let's do our bit to make a difference and take care of our fellow brothers and sisters of India. This fund raiser is uniquely crafted for me to meet you virtually and have a cup of coffee! This is how I will be saying thank you to 5 lucky winners through a video chat," Parineeti said.

She added that she is "looking forward to chatting with you and getting to know more about you over a piping cup of coffee. Let's join hands and donate for those who are in need."

The contest will be open for donation for a week, starting May 6.

Parineeti is doing this in association with actor 's sister Anshula's charity initiative Fankind. The actress will help raise funds for GiveIndia's Mission: Ration Kit. The A.T.E. Chandra Foundation has also joined hands in this cause.

Credits :IANS

