Parineeti Chopra flaunts fancy ring amid engagement reports post enjoying a dinner date with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has been hitting headlines for her alleged romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Though the duo has remained tight-lipped about their dating rumours, but their PDA reveals it all. It all started in March this year after they were seen enjoying lunch and dinner dates in the city. A while ago, Parineeti and Raghav were seen making stylish appearances as they exited a restaurant post enjoying a dinner date in the city. Interestingly, Parineeti was seen flaunting her silver ring amid their engagement rumours.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted after a dinner date

In the videos, Parineeti is seen sporting a black outfit paired with white sneakers while Raghav opted for a grey shirt and black pants. The actress was seen blushing as the paparazzi kept asking them about the wedding. She was even seen wearing a fancy ring in her left hand and flaunting it like a queen. The duo was accompanied by Parineeti's brother. As they exited a restaurant, Parineeti and Raghav sat next to each other in the car while her brother took the front seat. Have a look:

Recently, it was reported that the rumoured love birds will exchange the rings on May 13 in New Delhi. The duo sparked their engagement rumours after they made a mushy appearance during the IPL match in Mohali stadium. Parineeti was seen leaning on Raghav's shoulder and flaunting her ring. Their chemistry was soon captured on cameras and the videos went viral on the Internet in no time. The crowd was even heard addressing Parineeti as 'bhabhi'. She couldn't stop blushing.

Work front

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She recently wrapped up the Imtiaz Ali directorial in Punjab. Reportedly, she is also a part of Shiddat 2 alongside Sunny Kaushal.

