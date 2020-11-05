Parineeti Chopra gears up for Saina Nehwal's biopic; Badminton player calls the actress 'her lookalike'

Saina Nehwal shared Parineeti Chopra’s look from her upcoming film on her social media handle, which is based on her badminton player’s life.

is gearing up for her upcoming film, which is Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Now, the ace badminton player has shared Parineeti’s look from the film on her social media handle and captioned it as, ‘Lookalike’. Amaal Mallik shared Parineeti’s look and Saina re-shared the same. Reportedly, the 31-year-old actress is holidaying is Europe with her family. She has also shared some stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram handle.

While re-tweeting the post on Twitter, Saina Nehwal wrote, “My lookalike @ParineetiChopra #sainamovie.” Last year, Parineeti replaced in the movie for the lead role. She started shooting for the same last year itself. Parineeti has worked extremely hard to ace the character of Saina. Earlier, she has shared a few pictures from her badminton practice as well. Since 2019, the Ishaqzaade actress has been undergoing intense training.

Take a look at Saina Nehwal’s latest post here:

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Parineeti spoke about her role and film. She said this film is absolutely perfect for her. She also stated that the director Amole Gupte and his team are providing everything that she needs for her character to train and condition her, the team has roped in world-class players and a physio team.

Apart from Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite and in the official remake of the Hollywood film, The Girl On The Train.

Credits :Saina Nehwal Instagram

