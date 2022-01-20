Parineeti Chopra gets candid on starring in a Sooraj Barjatya film: Maestro of humility & family entertainers.

Parineeti Chopra has had quite the filmy year in 2021 with three releases. The actress is gearing up for another exciting lineup in 2022 and one of them is Sooraj Barjatya's film. Parineeti began shooting for the film towards the end of last year and treated her fans with several photos from the Nepal shoot.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Parineeti opened up about working with Sooraj Barjatya in Uunchai. Getting candid about her experiences, Parineeti said, "Working with Sooraj sir has been a dream for any actor, including me. He is the maestro of family entertainers. My parents were thrilled when I told them that Sooraj sir has cast me in Uunchai."

The friendship drama stars a host of talented actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Nafisa Ali and Neena Gupta among others. Calling him one of the most humble personalities, Parineeti added, "Sooraj sir is an even better person than I had imagined. Simply by being himself, he is a masterclass in humility. I can’t believe that Sooraj sir, who has created milestones in Indian cinema, has chosen me to be a part of his cinematic vision."

Apart from Uunchai, Parineeti also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the pipeline. The actress will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about her project lineup, Parineeti added, "One needs to constantly collaborate with people who can push you to excel, and better your craft."

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late