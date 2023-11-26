Parineeti Chopra gets 'crazy nostalgic' after sister-in-law gifts her THIS; see photo

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 in a stunning and dreamy ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Recently Parineeti Chopra took to her social media handle shared her nostalgia by sharing a picture of a candy she had after a long time and thanked her sister-in-law for gifting her ‘gifts that matter’.

Parineeti Chopra thanks her sister-in-law

Today, on November 26, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share her nostalgic memory of a candy she had after two decades, gifted by her sister-in-law. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the actress shared a picture of the candy in her story and wrote, “Sis-in-law giving me the gifts that matter. Eaten this after 20 years, crazy nostalgia. @gaurichadh”

HAVE A LOOK:

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

In her recent work, Parineeti played a part in the survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Directed by Tinnu Suresh Desai, the movie delves into the incidents related to the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster. The story focuses on the courageous efforts of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, who bravely saved around 65 trapped miners during the disastrous event. While praised by critics, the film did not make a significant impact at the box office.

In the future, Parineeti is gearing up to appear in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila. Slated for a Netflix debut next year, the movie features Diljit Dosanjh as the renowned Punjabi singer, and Parineeti takes on the role of his wife. The teaser, released a few months back, received positive responses, creating excitement among fans for its eventual premiere.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra advises fan pages against posting quotes with her name: 'I am watching you'