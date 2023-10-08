Parineeti Chopra gives glimpse of her beautiful mornings after dreamy wedding to Raghav Chadha; PIC

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in joy after tying the knot with her beloved, Raghav Chadha. Following a brief engagement period, the couple celebrated their union in a lavish ceremony held in the city of Udaipur on September 24. After sharing snippets from her pre-wedding festivities and the enchanting wedding, Parineeti has now provided a glimpse into her serene morning routine.

Parineeti Chopra shares a glimpse of her morning time post marriage

On Sunday, October 8, just days after getting married to Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to offer a glimpse into her morning time. She shared a picture of her solving Sudoku in a newspaper, accompanied by a refreshing beverage. Have a look:

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

The newlywed couple earlier treated their followers to their wedding video on Instagram, providing a captivating glimpse into their connection and capturing the rituals at The Leela Palace, including emotional moments. Parineeti, in a special gesture, recorded a song titled O Piya for Raghav, which played during the ceremony and featured in the video. In the heartfelt caption, she expressed, “To my husband… The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Parineeti shared moments from their unconventional pre-wedding rituals, featuring games like Musical Chairs, Lemon & Spoon Race, Three-Legged Race, and Cricket.

A video of the new bride's grand welcome to her new house in Delhi, organized by the Chadha family with decor, dhol, and firecrackers, was also shared on social media. The night continued with a lively question-answer game and a ring-finding ceremony. Parineeti even revealed that she was the first one to say the words "I love you" in their relationship. The clip showcased the close bond she shares with her husband and in-laws.

In their official wedding announcement, the couple shared dreamy photos and penned a touching note saying, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

