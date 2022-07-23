Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra’s beachside birthday celebrations with Nick Jonas & family

Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18 and the actress decided to celebrate her special day with her loved ones. The actress went for a beach vacation in Mexico with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, mother Madhur Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopra and others and they had a gala time together. After Priyanka had dropped pics from her birthday celebration, Parineeti has now taken social media by storm as she shared glimpses of Priyanka’s beachside birthday which was all about hugs, laughter, jet lags and celebrations.

The first pic had Parineeit posing with her Mimi didi posing by the poolside followed by pics from Priyanka’s birthday dinner wherein the actress was slaying in a blue dress. Interestingly, Parineeti had opted for a shimmery dress for the celebrations and was all smiles posing with the birthday girl. Priyanka, Parineeti and Nick were also seen enjoying their time in the pool and the trio was also seen chilling together on the plane. In the caption, Parineeti showered love on Priyanka and wrote, “It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget! Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you”.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s posts for Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and comes with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out’. Jee Le Zaraa is expected to release next year.

