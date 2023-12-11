Parineeti Chopra gives peek into first Christmas celebration post marriage with Raghav Chadha; WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are relishing all the special events and festivals for the first time as a married couple. The couple got married earlier this year on September 24 in Udaipur. Ever since then the duo has been joyously celebrating all the occasions with their families. From Karwa Chauth to Diwali celebrations, the enchanting pictures generate immense buzz on social media. Now, ahead of Christmas, Pari gave a peek into her preparations at home.

Parineeti Chopra's preparations for first Christmas post marriage with Raghav Chadha

Today, on December 11, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram stories and offered a sneak peek into her first Christmas celebrations post-grand wedding with Raghav Chadha. In a series of stories shared, she shared a beautiful glimpse of her Christmas trees adorned with baubles, hearts, and lights.

In addition to this, the actress also set up a Santa Claus village theme park with the presence of Christmas trees and fake snow. She also shared a couple of pictures as she commenced decorating the Christmas tree at her home.

Take a look at the glimpses shared by her:

The rumors of a growing romance between Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began last year. On various occasions, the couple was spotted together. However, the couple kept it private and made it official after exchanging wedding rings on May 13 at their Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Almost four months later, the couple had a grand Punjabi destination wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. The grand wedding affair was attended by notable dignitaries like New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his family, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others.

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

Speaking of Parineeti Chopra’s work front, the actress was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was a biopic drama based on the life of Chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she will also be seen in a biopic drama based on the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Pari will be seen essaying the role of Diljit as Amarjot Kaur. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is expected to release next year on Netflix.