Parineeti Chopra had the cutest reaction to paps asking her to confirm wedding news with Raghav Chadha; WATCH

Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for the past couple of days for her alleged romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Ever since she was spotted with the politician at a restaurant a couple of days back and their pictures went viral, it has been speculated that the two are all set to tie the knot soon. In fact, it is also said that their families have met and there will be an intimate roka ceremony for the couple. Well, yesterday they literally broke the internet after Raghav’s colleague Sanjeev Arora congratulated the actress and the politician for their alleged reunion. Well, the Kesari actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. Scroll down to check out her reaction when asked about this news.

Parineeti Chopra reacts on being asked about Raghav Chadha

In the video, we can see Parineeti Chopra arriving at the Mumbai airport late at night. She was wearing a black blazer over black pants and a white tee. She completed her look with yellow shades and a black footwear. The moment paparazzi spotted her, they walked towards her and asked her, “Mam suno na, wo news aa raha hai wo confirm hai kya? Any idea. Thoda sa kuch comment kar do.” Hearing this the actress started smiling but refrained from saying anything. Paparazzi event went on to say ‘blushing blushing mam’ to which she smiled harder. Was her bright smile a hint? Well, that is for you to guess.

Check out the video:

AAP's Sanjeev Arora wishes Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha for their union

Yesterday, Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter and shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav. Along with the picture, he wrote a special wish for them. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Chamkila, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

