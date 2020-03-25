Parineeti Chopra is having a good hair day amid quarantine period but she isn't happy about it; Check her POST

Parineeti Chopra has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen flaunting her perfectly set hair. However, she is not happy about the same. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus crisis is still at its peak and countries have been trying hard to curb the entire situation. As a part of the same, PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India which has been rigorously followed by everyone. As virtual communication has remained the only way to interact with people, Bollywood celebs have been doing the same to interact with fans. has recently shared a few posts on her Instagram handle which every one of us can relate with.

The Kesari actress has shared a couple of pictures along with some captions which are very apt in regard to the present situation. Clad in an all-white dress, Parineeti shows off her perfectly set hair in the three pictures. She mentions having a good hair day in the first picture and hilariously talks about documenting it in the second one. But the actress says in the caption of the third picture that there is sadness in her eyes as no one is going to see her in the midst of the quarantine period.

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s pictures below:

After having given a stellar performance in Kesari co-starring in 2019, Parineeti is now looking forward to a few more interesting projects this year. She has collaborated with in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which has been helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The actress will play the main protagonist in The Girl on the Train. She will also be seen in the much-anticipated biopic, Saina.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra enjoys the chilly weather during her vacay in Austria; Take a look)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More