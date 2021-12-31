Parineeti Chopra on her 3 releases in 2021: Audience expect me to be clutter-breaking, I couldn't agree more.

In a year when theatres remained shut for majority of the 365 days, Parineeti Chopra made ample noise on streaming platforms as she had three major film releases. In 2021, Parineeti was seen in the biopic Saina, murder thriller The Girl On The Train and another thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Looking back on the year gone by, the actress in a conversation with Mid-Day called it the "biggest plunge" she could take. "It's a year filled with gratitude for me. 2021 was the year I had been waiting for, having taken the biggest plunge of my career in the form of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', 'The Girl on the Train' and 'Saina' and thankfully, each one of them paid off," the actress said.

Adding that she is thankful for the audience for accepting her in varied avatars, Parineeti said, "2021 made me realise that audiences expect me to be clutter-breaking and I couldn't agree with them more; I am more thankful to them for showering me with all the love for my performances."

The actress also is of the opinion that her film choices also have made her more confident in picking scripts off the beaten path. Parineeti dished out one of her finest performances to date in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and was well-received by critics and movie buffs alike.

"It's been a year that has bolstered my belief in picking subjects that are remarkably ahead of the curve and present me in the most unique way on screen," Parineeti remarked.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal as well as Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan.

