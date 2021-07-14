Parineeti Chopra is 'hit by reality' as she gets jabbed with first dose of vaccine; See PHOTOS

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures informing her followers that she finally got jabbed.

These days, several actors take to their social media account and post a picture of them getting jabbed. It has become the new trend. Well, the new one to join this trend is actress who recently posted a picture of herself after getting vaccinated. The Ishaqzaade actress is currently in London with her sister Jonas and with her caption, we know that it is PeeCee who is clicking her picture.

Parineeti posted a series of pictures that showed her going strong after the jab to being in pain and lying on the couch. There is a special appearance of Diana Chopra Jonas in one of the pictures. For those who do not know who Diana is, let us tell you that she is Priyanka's furry friend. In the first picture, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress is showing off her arm which has a tiny bandage after the jab. Parineeti is trying to show that she is going strong even after the jab.

Check it out:

In the picture that followed, her facial expression changed a bit, but the strength remained. But the third picture is the one that left us in splits. This picture had Miss Chopra sitting on the couch with a hot water bag in her arms. She could be seen sitting with Diana in this one.

The actress captioned the image as, “Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit” with a laughing emoji. She also tagged her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas who took the picture. We can absolutely relate to her condition.

Well, Parineeti also informed her fans that she took the Pfizer vaccine.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘so jealous’ of sister Parineeti Chopra’s dreamy beach time in Turkey; See PHOTO

Share your comment ×