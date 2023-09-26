Parineeti Chopra holds Raghav Chadha's hand; fondly kisses him on cheek at their wedding-INSIDE VIDEO

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's highly anticipated wedding finally took place on 24 September at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends. Politicians such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Arora, Aaditya Thackeray, as well as celeb such as Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, etc. attended the Ragneeti wedding. Now, an inside video from the wedding ceremony shows Parineeti fondly kissing Raghav's cheek and holding his hand.

Parineeti Chopra kisses Raghav Chadha's cheek at their wedding ceremony

The video from the wedding ceremony has been shared by a fan club on Instagram. It shows Parineeti standing next to Raghav on the stage, looking super-excited. She then holds her hubby Raghav Chadha's hand. While Raghav is all smiles, Parineeti is seen gesturing towards one of the guests. Raghav and Parineeti are then seen enjoying a conversation with each other, post which Parineeti leans to kiss Raghav on the cheek. The joy and happiness on their face is absolutely unmissable!

Check out the video below

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures

Meanwhile, yesterday, Parineeti and Raghav posted lovely pictures from their wedding ceremony. In the first picture, Pari and Raghav are seen walking hand-in-hand. Another one shows a precious moment from their pheras, while one of the pictures shows Raghav kissing his wife on the forehead adorably. Sharing the pictures, Raghav and Parineeti wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

For their big day, Parineeti Chopra wore a stunning beige colored lehenga from designer Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Raghav wore an ivory sherwani designed by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who couldn't attend the wedding due to her work commitments, penned a special note for the newlyweds. Sharing pictures from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, she wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra."

