Parineeti Chopra invites the wrath of netizens for sharing post related to Coronavirus; DEETS inside

Parineeti Chopra has been trolled by the netizens for sharing a social media post related to Coronavirus. Read further for more details.

The entire world is currently gripped in the fear of the deadly Coronavirus which has taken a toll on the health and lives of many people. The situation has become worse in China where it has had the maximum impact. Now, the matter of worry here is that it has started spreading to other countries too. In the midst of all this, has invited the wrath of netizens for a particular social media post related to this issue.

The Kesari actress had actually posted a series of photos on her Instagram and Twitter handle wherein she was seen posing at the airport while wearing a mask. Parineeti further wrote, “Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe." However, this did not go well with the netizens who lashed out at the actress for spreading fear around. Moreover, few others also slammed her for turning it into a kind of fashion photoshoot.

Check out some of the tweets below:

In such a situation also how u all can think of selfies and fashion...ppl are dying... Be sympathetic atleast — dare-not-lie (darenotlie) February 10, 2020

That is not the correct mask. N95 masks to be used. — human (vinojv) February 10, 2020

plz dont spread fear...this is NOT the situation. — Real_Ashu (ashutosh_0612) February 10, 2020

It is not a fashion photo shoot opportunity. This virus has killed many people. Please delete this. — Sarah_Khan23 (Zafar_Tigerian) February 10, 2020

So you basically wanted to flaunt you LVServices bag and mock this deadly Corona virus #coronavirusindia

You need help !!

Please delete this — Sameer Chaudhary (Chaudhary_jiii) February 10, 2020

In fact, Parineeti was also slammed for not wearing the original respirator mask used for preventing such diseases. Moreover, some of them trolled her for showing off her designer bag rather than spreading awareness about Coronavirus. Parineeti is not the only actress who has been slammed for sharing social media posts related to this issue. Earlier, Pagalpanti actor Arshad Warsi also earned the wrath of netizens when he shared an allegedly racist meme related to the outbreak of Coronavirus and its preventive measures.

Meanwhile, check out Parineeti's post below:

