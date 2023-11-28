Parineeti Chopra is dazzling beauty in unseen PHOTOS from her sangeet ceremony with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married earlier this year on September 24. Ever since their wedding, there have been instances when several wedding pictures and videos of the two have generated immense buzz. On various occasions, the couple and their family members often treat fans and followers with their unseen wedding pictures. Now most recently, yet again Pari took to her social media and shared several endearing pictures from her Sangeet ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pictures from sangeet ceremony with Raghav Chadha

Today, on November 28, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared several unseen pictures from her Sangeet ceremony. While all the outfits for her special day were designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, her sangeet night was not any different.

Pari and Raghav’s 90s theme sangeet night took place on September 23. Yet again treating fans with the pictures, the actress captioned the post, “Bling it on! = absolutely original never used before caption.”

Have a look:

Diving into her look, the Mission Raniganj actress donned a silver-colored sleeveless, deep-neck silver blouse paired with matching wide-legged pants. In addition to this, she also donned a meshed shrug over it adding an elegant touch to her outfit.

The actress accessorized her look with intricate crystals, studs, and heavy elaborate embellishments. The actress looked beautiful as she adorned herself with a heavy choker neckpiece, bangles, diamond stud earrings, and a diamond ring. Keeping a dewy make-up with smoky eyes, kohled eyes, and matching lip shade, the actress sported minimal henna on her hands to keep up with the traditions.

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans swamped the actress’ comments section with their lovely comments. A fan wrote, “Just looking like aa Woooooooow” and another fan commented, “Those eyes.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped reh-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The dating rumors of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha began after the two were spotted together on their outings. The couple made it official as they got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Nearly four months later, the couple got married in a lavish wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra looks elated in this unseen PIC as she walks down the aisle on her wedding with Raghav Chadha