Parineeti Chopra is ‘moony eyed’ and Raghav Chadha is ‘gentle with her’ reveals their engagement planner

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally made it official on May 13. After a lot of speculation about their relationship, the couple finally got engaged in Delhi. A lot of people gathered to celebrate the union of these two lovebirds and even Parineeti’s sister and global star Priyanka Chopra was present at the engagement. The lovely pair shared several pictures from the ceremony and it looked straight out of a fairytale. Today the engagement planner team too shared a picture of the couple and shared their experience of working for the 2 lovely human beings.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement planner praise the couple

Talking about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Vandana Mohan, the engagement planner of the couple wrote, “It’s official, these two amazingly warm and wonderful people are engaged. They are Public figures, which comes with its own perceptions and I was no different, I guess till I interacted with them. A politician and an actor. They are hardworking, inclusive and extremely responsive, generous and loving people. It was so easy to be around them, have so many chats, exchange of ideas. They truly feed of each other. It’s the small things that stand out. He is so indulgent and gentle with her. She is moony eyed around him ..: You can see the connection. It is LOVE. thank you @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 for making me and my family @theweddingdesigncompany a part of your circle of trust.”

Parineeti Chopra's work front

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Code Name: Tiranga, and in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. She now has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkeela alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Reportedly, she will next be seen in Shiddat 2 with Sunny Kaushal.

