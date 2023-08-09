Parineeti Chopra is winning hearts on Internet as she croons Lata Mangeshkar's song Rahen Na Rahen in new video

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is known not only for her commendable acting skills but also for her impressive singing abilities. She has frequently mentioned how important music was during her upbringing. Parineeti is skilled in Hindustani Classical music and holds a BA Honours degree in Music. In the past, she has showcased her singing prowess in songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu and the female version of "Teri Mitti" from Kesari. While on her Instagram, Parineeti often shares her singing videos, today, she posted a video of herself singing the famous old track by Mohammed Rafi, Rahen Na Rahen Hum.

Parineeti Chopra sings Rahen Na Rahen Hum

In the past, Parineeti Chopra has quite a few times shared her singing videos on her Instagram handle. The last one that she shared was of her singing Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s iconic song Tu Jhoom. Today on 9th August 2023, she shared a video of her singing one of the renowned classics by Mohammed Rafi, Rahen Na Rahen Hum. Her soulful voice has left everyone in awe of her singing. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Reactions of other celebrities and fans

Parineeti Chopra’s melodious voice has left everyone mesmerized by her talent. The video posted by her shows her sitting on a couch and singing the song Rahen Na Rahen Hum along with tunes. In her caption, Parineeti expressed her love for the song. She wrote, “Some songs are not a melody, they are a feeling! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra”. In her video celebrities like Deepika Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, and Asees Kaur praised her with commenting ‘Wow’ and ‘Kamaal’ along with red heart emojis. Parineeti’s brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra also dropped heart emojis in her post.

Parineeti’s fans couldn’t stop spamming her comments with heart emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “Your voice is sooo nice!” another fan commented, “OMG! Wow! This is too amazing!”, another one said, “You nailed it!” while a lot of fans demanded her for an album.

In other news, Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The couple’s engagement ceremony was attended by her family and friends including her sister Priyanka Chopra. The couple took to their Instagram handles to share the pictures from their big bay. Parineeti looked stunning in a light beige-colored Manish Malhotra ensemble, while Raghav Chadha also looked dapper in an ivory-hued achkan.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in the film, Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh which is set to release on Netflix.

