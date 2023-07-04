Parineeti Chopra lands at Amritsar airport with Raghav Chadha by her side, Couple gets hearty welcome; WATCH

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her beau Raghav Chadha recently made their way to Amritsar, accompanied by a warm and enthusiastic reception. Several photos and videos are surfacing on the internet The couple's arrival at Amritsar has sparked excitement among their supporters, who eagerly gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the beloved actress and her companion. Now, another video that shows their arrival at the airport has caught the attention of the netizens.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrive at Amritsar airport

A video uploaded on the internet shows Parineeti Chopra in a traditional attire. She wore a beige kurta and straight pants. The actress kept her look simple without any makeup and a ponytail. She carried a white bag and wore jootis. Raghav, who wore his staple white and grey traditional is seen greeting the person with folded hands as he returns the gesture and hands over a flower bouquet to Parineeti. The lovely actress greets them with a smile. They are also seen surrounded by Raghav's security personnel. Further, other officials also greet them and offer flower bouquets.

Take a look at Parineeti and Raghav here:

Reaction of fans

Many fans reacted to the video and appreciated Raghav's gesture towards Parineeti. One user wrote, "What a gentleman!" Another wrote, "Lovely pair, they look beautiful together." However, a few criticized Parineeti's dressing choice as they wrote, "She is already dressing like a politician's wife." Other comments read, "What happened to Parineeti's dressing style?"

Parineeti and Raghav at Golden Temple

Meanwhile, just two days back the couple were spotted at the Golden temple of Amritsar doing seva. They visited the Golden Temple after returning from their vacation in London. A video surfaced that shows the love birds are seen offering seva by washing the utensils at the temple. They are seen washing dishes with other devotees. For the religious visit, Parineeti opted for a white ethnic dress while her husband-to-be wore a white kurta and pajama with a grey overcoat. This gesture of Parineeti and Raghav has impressed netizens.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan meets with on-set accident, Returns to Mumbai after surgery in US