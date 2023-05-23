Parineeti Chopra looks blissful in UNSEEN candid pic with brothers Shivang and Sahaj during her engagement

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha finally got engaged on May 13, at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. The engagement ceremony was attended by their family members, close friends, as well as a number of politicians. Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi to attend her cousin Parineeti's big day. Parineeti has been sharing some of the most adorable pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha, and they are dream-like! Now, Parineeti's brother Shivang has also dropped an unseen picture from the engagement ceremony, and the actress looks incredibly happy in the picture with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj.

Parineeti Chopra's candid picture with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra took to his Instagram account to share a lovely candid picture from the engagement ceremony. The picture shows the actress enjoying a candid moment with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra. The trio seems to be enjoying a conversation and laughing over something. Parineeti has her arms around both her brothers, and the joy on her face is unmissable! "Who thought we would be here!!! Not me for sure! @parineetichopra @thisissahajchopra," wrote Shivang, while sharing the picture. Parineeti Chopra commented, "Ya we were surprised that you were there," to which Shivang replied, "@parineetichopra are you subtle?" Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Parineeti Chopra dropped another set of pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha. In her caption, the actress revealed how she knew Raghav was 'the one' for her. "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she wrote.

