Parineeti Chopra looks elated in this unseen PIC as she walks down the aisle on her wedding with Raghav Chadha

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, got married earlier this year on September 24. Ever since then, on various occasions, their several unseen wedding pictures surfaced on social media and generated immense buzz. A while back, Parineeti’s brother, Shivang Chopra, took to his Instagram and shared a sweet sibling picture featuring the actress.

Parineeti Chopra's unseen wedding pic with Raghav Chadha

Today, on November 22, Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet sibling photo featuring the actress and both the Chopra brothers- Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra.

In the photo, while both the duo brothers seemed caught in a candid moment, the actress is seen walking down the aisle. Sharing the post, he captioned it, “The 3. (accompanied by a white heart emoji).

The post shared by him attracted a sweet reaction from the Mission Raniganj actress as she dropped the see-no-evil monkey emoji.

Fans reaction to the post

On the other hand, several fans and followers also dropped their heartfelt comments as they couldn’t stop gushing over the post. A fan wrote, “Still can’t believe she is married,” and another fan commented, “Ok. This one is cute. Look at her smile & you too vibing”.

A third fan wrote, “You guys look so cute together.”

Another beautiful picture from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Haldi ceremony

Furthermore, Parineeti’s brother, Sahaj Chopra, also shared a captivating picture from Pari and Raghav’s Haldi ceremony. In the photo, the happy brothers are all smiles as they happily pose with the newlywed couple.

“And @shivangchopra99 and i both gained an elder brother!” he wrote in the caption.

In response to the post, Pari commented, “The best boys in the worlddd”.

Furthermore, the actress also shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote over it, “What memories,” and sharing the post of Sahaj, she wrote, “The loves of my life.”

Have a look:

The dating rumors of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha began after the two were papped together at their various outings. After exchanging the wedding rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, the duo shouted from the rooftops. Nearly four months later, the couple got married in a big fat Punjabi destination wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24.

