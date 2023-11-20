Parineeti Chopra looks happiest with 'musketeers' Sahaj-Shivang at her and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in September this year. Since then, social media has been flooded with her wedding and pre-wedding pictures. Today, Pari's younger brother Sahaj Chopra shared an unseen picture from a pre-wedding event. Let's find out more about this.

Parineeti Chopra poses with her brothers

Today, on November 20th, Parineeti Chopra's younger brother Sahaj Chopra took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself with Pari and Shivang Chopra from a pre-wedding festivity of Parineeti-Raghav Chadha. In it, the actress looks really happy as she poses with her brothers. Sahaj captioned the picture as "The three musketeers!"

Check out his post!

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha were first spotted after having dinner together at a Mumbai restaurant. The duo was spotted on several occasions including an IPL match. They got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. The couple's much-talked-about wedding took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24. It was attended by names like New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Workwise, Parineeti was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film was based on the Raniganj coalfields disaster and opened to positive reviews. However, it failed at the box office. It was earlier called The Great Indian Rescue and its name was changed right before the release. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila which is based on the eponymous Punjabi singer played by Diljit Dosanjh. It marks her first collaboration with Ali and Dosanjh. The film will be released next year on Netflix.

The actress was recently seen in a dubbing studio as she resumed her work post-wedding. Her indoor was also visible as she was papped in Mumbai.

