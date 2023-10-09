Parineeti Chopra looks radiant in UNSEEN PICS from haldi and choora ceremony; poses with relatives on Sufi night

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on 24th September, 2023, in Udaipur. The couple posted some dreamy pictures, and a lovely video from their wedding, giving fans a sneak-peek into their big day. Their pre-wedding festivities commenced in Delhi with a Sufi night, which was followed by other festivities such as a 90s-themed gala night, haldi and choora ceremony in Udaipur. While fans got to see glimpses of Parineeti and Raghav's wedding ceremony, the couple is yet to share pictures from their pre-wedding functions. We came across some unseen pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies that have surfaced on social media.

Parineeti Chopra's unseen pictures from her haldi and choora ceremony

In unseen pictures from Parineeti Chopra's choora ceremony, the actress is seen walking along the aisle, carefully. She looks radiant in a yellow anarkali suit, with a multicolored striped dupatta. She has another yellow net dupatta over her head. The actress is seen walking barefoot as she makes her way to the lawn, and is seen flaunting her kaliras. Another picture gives a glimpse of the beautiful yellow-themed decor behind Parineeti during her choora ceremony. In another group picture, Parineeti's family is seen posing together at the choora ceremony. Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra is seen in a pink dress, while Siddharth Chopra, Parineeti's parents Reena and Pawan Chopra are also seen in the picture.

Meanwhile, unseen pictures from Parineeti and Raghav's haldi ceremony have also surfaced. In the first picture, Parineeti is seen dressed in a bright red outfit, while Raghav is seen in an ivory kurta pajama. The mandap is decorated with beautiful white flowers. In the next picture, Raghav and Parineeti are seen smeared in haldi as they happily posed for selfies. One of the pictures also shows Madhu Chopra dressed in a yellow outfit for Parineeti's haldi ceremony. Take a look at the pictures below!

Unseen pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from sufi night in Delhi

Meanwhile, one picture from Parineeti and Raghav's sufi night in Delhi shows the actress posing with her cousins happily. She is seen wearing a grey and silver sharara set for the occasion. Other pictures show Parineeti as well as Raghav posing with her relatives.

Parineeti and Raghav also dropped some stunning pictures from their dreamy wedding. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

