Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in denim jacket and jeans as she gets papped at the airport; PICS

Parineeti Chopra made her debut 10 years ago with the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She followed it up with brilliant acting performances in films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, The Girl On The Train, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She found major commercial success with the blockbuster horror-comedy film Golmaal Again. Her movie lineup is a mix of emotions and drama and her admirers have been waiting for a really long time, to see her on the big screen.

Parineeti was spotted at the Mumbai Airport as she made headway to her car. The actress looked stunning in her denim jacket and jeans as she walked towards the car. She put on black sunglasses to avoid the glares of the cameras and put on a mask to protect herself from the new Coronavirus outbreak in Mumbai. Parineeti, in the end, thanked the paparazzi for clicking her pictures and soon after, sat in her car and left the premises.

Have a look at Parineeti Chopra snapped at the airport:

The actress recently completed a decade in movies. She took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion and wrote, "I have been fortunate to work in some of the landmark films in the history of Indian cinema and collaborate with some of the best directors, actors, technicians of our illustrious film industry. When you love your work, time flies and it's happened to me." Going by Parineeti’s words, it seems like the Golmaal Again actress was born to be on sets and act.

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Saina Nehwal’s biopic, gears up for her film Uunchai, helmed by blockbuster director Sooraj Barjatya, with great actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani. Post that, she will work with Imtiaz Ali in his biopic-drama Chamkila. She has also been working on Ribhu Dasgupta’s untitled next for a while now. The Ishaqzaade actress was also a part of Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, but owing to scheduling clashes with her film Chamkila, she opted out of Animal.

