Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in streetwear; Shares photo from her Europe vacation

Parineeti Chopra shared a stunning picture of herself from her Europe vacation on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

, who is reportedly vacationing in Europe with her family, has recently shared a stunning picture of her on Instagram. The 31-year-old actress recently celebrated her birthday with her family. However, to make her day more special, her friends and fans flooded social media with sweet birthday wishes. In the latest picture, the actress is shelling out major vacay goals. Parineeti can be seen donning a blue street wear along with a pair of sneakers in the latest still.

To complete her look, she has opted for a sling bag and sunglasses while striking a stylish pose on the streets. Parineeti’s brother Shivang clicked her. While sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Streetwear pehenke street pe photo. @shivangchopra99”.

Take a look Parineeti Chopra’s latest picture here:

On Parineeti’s birthday, her cousin sister Jonas shared a throwback picture with her and penned a sweet note to wish her. Priyanka’s post read as, “Happy Birthday Tisha Sending you a biiiiiig hug and Miss you tons @ParineetiChopra”.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the Saina Nehwal biopic. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, she will be seen opposite . The actress will be also seen in The Girl On The Train, which is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller and the Hollywood film of the same name.

Credits :Parineeti Chopra Instagram

