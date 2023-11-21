Parineeti Chopra makes for happy bride in UNSEEN pics from her and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities

One of the IT couples of Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the nuptial knot on September 24, earlier this year. Ever since then, on various occasions, the couple has been seen sharing endearing posts on their social media. Now, a while back, yet again Parineeti posted a series of captivating pictures seemingly from her pre-wedding festivities.

Parineeti Chopra shares captivating unseen pics from her pre-wedding festivities

Today, on November 21, a while back Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures. In the beautiful pictures posted, the actress looks resplendent in an ivory heavily embroidered ethnic suit paired with classy earrings and wavy hair half tied at the back.

While sharing the post, the actress captioned it, “Pinks and puppies #Home”.

Take a look:

The post shared begins with Parineeti caught in a candid moment as she has a sweet smile on her face. Up next is Mission Raniganj actress playing with her furry pet and the last one is a photo of her sitting seemingly in the kirtan. In the last photo, she is also seen tying a handkerchief on her head and the photo also gives a glimpse of her husband and AAP leader, Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra’s post attracted heartfelt reactions from the fans and followers. A fan wrote, “All cuties” another fan wrote, “So beautiful”. In addition to this, several users dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The rumors of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha dating started after the two were spotted at their various outings. The duo exchanged their wedding rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Nearly four months later, the couple got married in a big fat Punjabi destination wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24.

The wedding was attended by bigwigs like New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his family, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

Speaking of Pari’s work front, she was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s highly anticipated Chamkila, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh. The film is expected to be released next year on Netflix.

