Parineeti Chopra misses late actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance clocks 10 years

Shuddh Desi Romance, directed by Maneesh Sharma, released on 6th September 2013. The romantic comedy, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor garnered praises, especially for the cast’s excellent performance in the film. Today, Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years, and actress Parineeti Chopra looked back at the fun memories she shared with her co-stars while shooting for the film. She remembered late actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor.

On Wednesday, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram account to post a video celebrating 10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance. The video featured scenes from the film, as well as some behind-the-scenes moments. In her caption, Parineeti wrote that it has been 10 years since the film released, however, the heartwarming moments from the shoot, and the fun memories are still fresh. “Time really flies! A decade to this film but the memories are still fresh. This movie was a journey full of laughter, hectic shoots but heartwarming moments,” wrote Parineeti.

She further added, “What an experience shooting this film with such legendary actors. Rishi sir we miss you. Sushant, miss you even more. You were one of my favourite co stars. #10YearsOfShuddhDesiRomance.” Vaani Kapoor also shared a poster of Shuddh Desi Romance on her Instagram stories, celebrating 10 years of the film’s release.

Set in Jaipur, Shuddh Desi Romance revolves around Raghu (Sushant Singh Rajput), who runs away from his own wedding and for falls for Gayatri (Parineeti). Rishi Kapoor played Goyal (Tauji), while Vaani Kapoor was seen as Tara. The film explores the younger generation’s views on live-in relationships, commitment and marriages. Not just the film, its songs such as Gulabi, Shuddh Desi Romance and others also were huge hits.

