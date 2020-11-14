Parineeti Chopra to a netizen who teases her for endorsing crackers: Please don’t burst crackers

Parineeti Chopra recently reacted to the fan’s tweet who teased her for endorsing firecrackers. The actress urged the fan to celebrate a cracker-free, quiet Diwali this year.

is one of the Bollywood actresses who are promoting cracker-free and quiet Diwali this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a fan of Parineeti took to his Twitter handle to mention that the actress’ face is on a box of crackers. He also teased the actress by saying that she is endorsing firecrackers. In his tweet, the fan wrote, “Didn’t knew you were endorsing it,” along with a teasing emoji.

The actress reacted to the fan’s tweet as, “Hahahha. But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers.” Parineeti Chopra is currently vacationing in Europe where she also celebrated her 32nd birthday. Since the past few days, the actress has been sharing stunning pictures of her autumn vacay on her Instagram handle. She has recently shared pictures of her walking in the park, sitting amid vast grasslands and sightseeing.

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s epic reaction to a fan’s tweet below:

Hahahha But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers https://t.co/kXAXFhcFGQ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 13, 2020

Parineeti has been working on her upcoming film titled Saina, which is a biopic of Saina Nehwal. She occasionally shares updates from the shoot and prep of the film. The actress will be essaying the role of the ace shutter in the film. Recently, Saina Nehwal herself has shared a look of Parineeti from the film and called the actress her ‘lookalike’. Sharing a fan page post on Parineeti, the popular athlete wrote on Twitter, “My lookalike.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl on the Train in her kitty.

Credits :Parineeti Chopra Twitter

