Parineeti Chopra on her wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha: I will clarify if there are any misconceptions

Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight ever since the news of her wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha has taken centre stage. The rumours started after the two were spotted dining together. All the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting to hear the official confirmation. But before that can happen, social media is filled with speculations about their roka ceremony, their wedding ceremony and much more. In a recent interview, the Ishaqzaade actress opened up about media discussing her personal life.

Parineeti Chopra on media discussing about her personal life

Parineeti Chopra revealed that there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. Talking about the rumours about her wedding, she said that she would clarify only if it leads to any misconception. She further said that if not necessary, she would avoid issuing any clarification about her life. She was also asked about her frequent travels off late. Talking about this, she said, “I would never sacrifice my life for work or work for my life. I always strive to maintain a balance between the two. I remember when I used to travel frequently and spend a lot of time at the airport, people would ask me where I was going and what I was doing, but they would never understand the fact that I was able to balance my life effectively. I think post Covid-19, a lot of people finally understood that.”

Parineeti Chopra spotted with a band on her ring finger amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video today that showed Parineeti Chopra exiting celebrity manager Poonam Damania’s office in Mumbai on Monday night. She looked uber chic in a white crop top, layered with an oversized blue and white striped shirt, paired with baggy denim jeans. She paired her outfit with white sneakers and had minimal makeup on. What caught our attention was the placement of her simple silver band. Parineeti wore the silver band on her ring finger. The actress was seen flaunting the ring, and she smiled and blushed before entering the car.

