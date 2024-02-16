Parineeti Chopra on juggling between 2 careers after wedding with Raghav Chadha: ‘I don’t want to ruin it by overthinking’

Parineeti Chopra has been winning hearts with her acting for all these years. But the actress recently made heads turn with her decision to take up singing as a career as well and perform at her first ever live concert. But how is she going to manage two careers at a time along with balancing her personal life, considering she just got married? This is something every fan wants to know. In an interview, the actress opened up about these things and more.

Parineeti Chopra on handling two careers after marriage

Talking about handling two careers, acting, and singing at the same time at a point when she has embarked on a new journey in her personal life itself, Parineeti Chopra quipped that this pattern should break. She added that now that she is married it does not mean that she must slow down. She wishes that people would not put everyone in that slot as different people have different marriages, life and relationships.

Parineeti further added that some people work even on the day they are getting married. Talking about her marriage with Raghav Chadha, the actress admitted that her marriage is different as they both live in different cities. But she also said, “Our marriage does not affect work and work does not affect our marriage. Everything has to go hand-in-hand. It is one life which has all these departments in it and all of them are simultaneously running.”

Parineeti Chopra expresses that she wants to pursue two careers at the same time as it is an exciting challenge to take. “I will work hard. I am getting into the skin of a musician and learning more about the world of concerts. I don’t want to ruin it by overthinking. I am going to juggle it.” She reveals that she has a different mindset from other actors. She feels that all these things are just a part of her life and not her entire life.

