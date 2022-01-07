Parineeti Chopra pens emotional note as her brother opens a restaurant; Says ‘Ate nothing else for 3 days’

Parineeti Chopra became a cheerleader for brother Sahaj after he opened a restaurant. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans. She shared pictures of herself enjoying the delicious food. Her brother was also seen in the photos. The star also penned a heartfelt note for him. Her fans also poured in love in the comment section and left heart emojis.

While sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, “We grew up eating the best Punjabi food and were never satisfied at any restaurant. The dal wasn’t makhni enough, the butter chicken was too sweet, and the food was just plain oily and tasteless. Sahaj decided it was time to create that taste we were constantly looking for. Just. Yummy. Food. Well, it's here. @theolddelhi.” She further expressed her emotions as, “OMG - I am so proud of you for creating this masterpiece. And masterpiece is an understatement …This is the tastiest food I have ever eaten. The dal melts in your mouth, the biryani is spicy and yummy you can’t figure it out! The paneer is so soft you don’t have to chew. And my family was freaking out at the non-veg kebabs and chicken and basically ate nothing else for 3 days. It makes me emotional.”

See Parineeti’s post here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in the film Uunchai. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

