Parineeti Chopra picks red for first Karwa Chauth celebration with Raghav Chadha; flaunts mehendi-clad hands

Parineeti Chopra got married to politician Raghav Chadha in September this year and their wedding was extensively covered by the media. Today, the couple is celebrating their first Karva Chauth post-marriage. On this special occasion, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress took to social media to share some beautiful pictures.

Parineeti Chopra shares her Mehdi PICS

Today, on November 1st, many couples are celebrating Karva Chauth. Parineeti Chopra, who got married to politician Raghav Chadha recently, is also celebrating her first. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared the pictures of her Mehendi-clad hands. She opted for a lovely red dress for the occasion. In the caption, she wrote: "waiting (half moon emoji)", denoting that she is waiting for the moon to show up.

Check out her story!

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in September

On September 24th, Chopra and Chadha tied the knot at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several high-profile names like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh among others. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was also in attendance.

The duo was first publicly spotted as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Later, they were snapped while enjoying Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match at Mohali in Punjab. On May 13th, they got engaged in New Delhi. Prior to their engagement, the couple remained guarded about their relationship and rarely spoke about it.

Workwise, Parineeti was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film met with a positive critical response but failed to do well at the box office. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the eponymous Punjabi singer, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. It is slated to release next year on Netflix. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party.

