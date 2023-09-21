Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: All about the couple's net worth, career and dating history
Ahead of their wedding, here is a look at the net worth of actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha. Continue reading to know more!
Key Highlight
-
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24
-
Here's a look at the net worth of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
-
The two got engaged in May
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently in the news for their upcoming wedding. The two are successful people in their respective fields of cinema and politics and have amassed some wealth with their sheer hard work. Here is a closer look at the net worth of the Hasee Toh Phasee actress and the Rajya Sabha MP.
Parineeti Chopra Net Worth
Parineeti Chopra has acted in several successful films in her career like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again, and Kesari among others. A majority of her income comes from acting in Bollywood films. According to portals like Zoom TV, Financial Express, and IBTimes India, the total net worth of the actress is around 60 crore INR.
- Name: Parineeti Chopra
- Date of birth: 22 October 1988
- Place of birth: Ambala, Haryana, India
- Gender: Female
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: Indian
Raghav Chadha Net Worth
Raghav Chadha is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party. According to MyNeta.info, Chadha's election affidavit mentions that his net worth is 50 lakhs and his movable assets are worth around 37 lakhs INR. He also owns a Maruti Swift Dzire car and 90 grams of gold jewelry that are valued at around 4 lakhs. The young politician also reportedly owns a house that is worth 37 lakh.
- Name: Raghav Chadha
- Date of birth: 11 November 1988
- Place of birth: Delhi, India
- Gender: Male
- Profession: Politician
- Nationality: Indian
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha career
Parineeti joined Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant intern after returning from the US. Eventually, she quit her job and made her acting debut with YRF's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Later on, she did films like Ishaqzaade, Kill Dill, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar among others.
Raghav, on the other hand, was a chartered accountant who joined India's Against Corruption movement in 2011. He was a part of the Aam Aadmi Party when it was formed. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Chadha won and was made AAP's treasurer and spokesperson. In 2022, he was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha dating history
In March 2023, the two were first snapped by paps on a dinner date. They were spotted again the next day and on May 3rd, the two were seen enjoying an IPL match in Mohali. Both Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi on May 13. After their engagement, the couple was spotted publicly on numerous occasions. On September 20, a Sufi night was held as a pre-wedding function. Their wedding will take place on September 24th in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms like Zoom TV, Financial Express, IBTimes and MyNeta.info. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.
ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Dating rumors to destination marriage, a look at timeline of their romance
With over two years of experience in entertainment journalism, Yash Singh is a film geek who lives and breathes cin... Read more