Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: All about the couple's net worth, career and dating history

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently in the news for their upcoming wedding. The two are successful people in their respective fields of cinema and politics and have amassed some wealth with their sheer hard work. Here is a closer look at the net worth of the Hasee Toh Phasee actress and the Rajya Sabha MP.

Parineeti Chopra Net Worth

Parineeti Chopra has acted in several successful films in her career like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again, and Kesari among others. A majority of her income comes from acting in Bollywood films. According to portals like Zoom TV, Financial Express, and IBTimes India, the total net worth of the actress is around 60 crore INR.

Name: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra Date of birth: 22 October 1988

22 October 1988 Place of birth: Ambala, Haryana, India

Ambala, Haryana, India Gender: Female

Female Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: Indian

Raghav Chadha Net Worth

Raghav Chadha is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party. According to MyNeta.info, Chadha's election affidavit mentions that his net worth is 50 lakhs and his movable assets are worth around 37 lakhs INR. He also owns a Maruti Swift Dzire car and 90 grams of gold jewelry that are valued at around 4 lakhs. The young politician also reportedly owns a house that is worth 37 lakh.

Name: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha Date of birth: 11 November 1988

11 November 1988 Place of birth: Delhi, India

Delhi, India Gender: Male

Male Profession: Politician

Politician Nationality: Indian

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha career

Parineeti joined Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant intern after returning from the US. Eventually, she quit her job and made her acting debut with YRF's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Later on, she did films like Ishaqzaade, Kill Dill, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar among others.

Raghav, on the other hand, was a chartered accountant who joined India's Against Corruption movement in 2011. He was a part of the Aam Aadmi Party when it was formed. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Chadha won and was made AAP's treasurer and spokesperson. In 2022, he was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha dating history

In March 2023, the two were first snapped by paps on a dinner date. They were spotted again the next day and on May 3rd, the two were seen enjoying an IPL match in Mohali. Both Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in New Delhi on May 13. After their engagement, the couple was spotted publicly on numerous occasions. On September 20, a Sufi night was held as a pre-wedding function. Their wedding will take place on September 24th in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms like Zoom TV, Financial Express, IBTimes and MyNeta.info. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Dating rumors to destination marriage, a look at timeline of their romance