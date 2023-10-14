Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha dance to dhol beats with guests in UNSEEN PIC from haldi ceremony

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding looked something straight out of a fairytale. The photographs of the minimalist decorations and the grand destination wedding in Udaipur were simply unmissable. The wedding, which observed the presence of innumerable celebrities including Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra and many more, had all of the fans' hearts. While Parineeti has lately been dropping glimpses of her big day on social media, now an unseen picture from the haldi ceremony of the royal couple has popped up. Check it out inside!

Unseen picture from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s haldi ceremony surfaces on social media

While several photographs from the haldi ceremony of the couple have left fans going gaga lately, an unseen picture from the ceremony has now been shared by a fan page of Raghav Chadha. Standing next to each other, drenched in haldi and surrounded by guests, the couple can be seen shaking a leg to the beats of dhol looking as happy as ever. Check out the unseen photograph below!

More about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

The duo had tied the knot earlier last month, leaving fans over the moon. What made their wedding more special was the collaboration of politics and Bollywood as several celebrities were seen marking their attendance on Parineeti’s big day. Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, and Manish Malhotra were spotted at the wedding. Politicians Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sanjay Singh too were seen joining them.

Talking about the outfits, Parineeti donned a heavenly golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The lehenga comprised delicate pearl embellishments and the length and breadth of the skirt were covered with rhombus shapes. Meanwhile, Raghav’s outfits were designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

