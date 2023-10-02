Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha drop video of their unique pre-wedding 'Chopras vs Chadhas' face-off

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a beautiful wedding on September 24 at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by their close friends and family. The couple, who have been receiving lots of love from fans and Bollywood celebrities for their new beginning, recently shared their wedding video, which touched the hearts of many. On October 1, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha also shared videos and pictures of their unique pre-wedding rituals, highlighting some incredible moments. And, now, the love birds shared a glimpse of their fun pre-wedding event.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s “Chadha-Chopra War”

After sharing a few pictures from their pre-wedding sports event, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have now taken to their Instagram handles to collaboratively post the video which highlights the enjoyment of both the bride and groom's families and their friends during their unique wedding rituals. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding had a sporty theme. The bride and groom, along with their guests, dressed casually with customized Bride, Groom, Chopras, and Chadhas T-shirts and participated in various sports and games, including musical chairs, races which included lemon and spoon race three-legged race, and cricket. They even had a friendly competition between the Chadhas and the Chopras on the field. Sharing the video, the couple captioned it, “Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs. Chadhas.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Raghav and Parineeti's wedding spanned two days, with fun pre-wedding events like a 90s-themed party. The main wedding day included important traditional rituals such as the Jaimala, Pheras, and Bidaai. The festivities concluded with a reception in the evening.

Raghav and Parineeti officially announced their wedding on Instagram with lovely photos and a caption that conveyed their deep connection. It said, "From our first conversation at the breakfast table, our hearts were sure. We've eagerly awaited this moment for a while now. Feeling incredibly fortunate to be Mr. and Mrs.! We couldn't imagine life without each other. Our forever journey starts now."

