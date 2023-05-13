Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Priyanka Chopra poses with brother Siddharth, uncle Pawan Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha got engaged at Kapurthala House in Delhi today, in the presence of their friends, family and loved ones. Photographers outside the venue have been able to capture several A-list guests who have been arriving throughout the day. Parineeti recently shared dreamy pictures from her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha. Now, post the engagement ceremony, Priyanka Chopra came out to pose for the paparazzi. The actress looked breathtaking in a neon green ruffled saree.

Priyanka Chopra poses with her brother Siddharth Chopra and uncle Pawan Chopra at Parineeti's engagement

Pictures that have surfaced on the Internet show Priyanka Chopra coming out of the gate, to pose for the paparazzi. She looks ravishing in a neon green ruffle saree, with a corset-like embellished blouse. The actress accessorized with a few dainty necklaces, a few bracelets and a ring. She left her tresses open, and was all smiles as she posed for the pictures. She was then joined by her brother Siddharth Chopra, and Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra. Siddharth looked dapper in a yellow kurta, with a white jacket and matching pajama. Meanwhile, Parineeti's dad looked elegant in a white outfit with a red jacket. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra shared some gorgeous pictures with Raghav Chadha from their engagement ceremony. The pictures show Raghav holding Parineeti close. Parineeti looks ethereal in a minimal yet stunning beige-coloured ensemble from Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Raghav wore an ivory hued achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva. Raghav and Parineeti look gorgeous in the pictures from their engagement ceremony. Sharing the snaps, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।" In case you missed it, check out the pictures below!

CM of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann also attended Parineeti and Raghav's engagement. Other politicians such as P Chidambaram, Arvind Kejriwal, Aditya Thackeray, and others were also spotted by the paparazzi.