Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, Aditya Thackeray arrive

Delhi's Kapurthala House has become a celebrity hotspot for the last couple of hours with high-profile guests arriving for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement. The union of Bollywood and Politics has brought in a lot of recognizable faces, all dressed up to the nines for the occasion. Fans of the couple are excited to receive every bit of information they can get about the private event. Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, and her brother Siddharth were spotted arriving at the venue a few hours ago. Now, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Aditya Thackeray were also seen arriving at Kapurthala House.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, and other politicians at Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived in his car. Aditya Thackeray was also seen at the venue, and he was seen greeting the paps with folded hands. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal, also arrived at Kapurthala House in Delhi for Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony. Check out the videos and pictures below!

Parineeti Chopra shares pictures from her engagement with Raghav Chadha

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has finally dropped pictures from her dreamy engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha. Both Raghav and Parineeti opted for minimal yet elegant outfits for the occasion. While Parineeti wore a beige ensemble by Manish Malhotra, Raghav wore an ivory achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva. In the pictures, Raghav is seen holding Parineeti close. They both look oh-so-in-love! Sharing the pictures, Pairneeti wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!”

