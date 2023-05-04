Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha enjoy IPL match in twinning outfits; Here’s how the crowd made actress blush

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couples on the block. The rumours about them dating and getting hitched soon have begun for quite a long time now. Although everyone is talking about their engagement and wedding, the actress who has been spotted several times has decided to keep it mum. In fact, Parineeti has even been making frequent visits to Manish Malhotra’s office giving rise to speculations about the rumoured couple’s upcoming engagement ceremony. Well, amidst all this, the two were seen at the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in Mohali. Their picture from the stadium has surfaced online and fans are gushing over them.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra watch IPL match together

The lovebirds were snapped at Mohali’s stadium watching the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match. Both Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were twinning in black outfits. The two stood together with other people from their team and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. In fact, a video where we can hear he stadium crowd going crazy on spotting the lovebirds is going viral. In the video, we can hear the crowd cheering for the couple and even shouting ‘bhabhi’ which is making the actress blush. Raghav and Parineeti can be seen waving at their fans with big smiles on their faces.

Check it out:

Earlier, it was reported that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will exchange rings on May 13 in New Delhi. Her appearance at Manish's office has definitely added extra fuel to the reports. It was also said that the duo will tie the knot in October this year. Reportedly, it was said that Priyanka Chopra might attend the wedding since she will be in India during the same time to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics. During her recent appearance, Parineeti was spotted wearing a silver band on her ring finger. The actress kept blushing when the paparazzi asked her about the same.

