Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha first met at India UK Achievers Honors in London; PICS go viral

Politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s grand wedding in Udaipur over the weekend has left fans going gaga and it seems like they still can’t recover from the elegance and enchantment that oozed out of the wedding. Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Chadha gave their fans a glimpse of their wedding with them donning the bridal and the groom’s avatars, and it can be safe to say that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding looked something straight out of a fairytale! While the duo have already tied the knot, we will take you to a flashback of the commencement of the fairytale love story, showing a glimpse of the duo's first meeting.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s eternal love story: Where did it all begin?

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding witnessed the collaboration of politics coming together with Bollywood and it has left the duo’s fans completely gushing over their cuteness. While Mr. and Mrs. Chadha have set the bar of couple goals soaring in the air, did you know that the two had first met at the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours in London? Notably, they were also honored with 'Out-Standing' Achievers in their respective fields. Take a look at the throwback pictures of the husband and wife duo.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s professional front

Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding has definitely left their fans going gaga since the weekend. On the career front, while Raghav is indulged in politics, Parineeti is skyrocketing in her career in Bollywood.

Notably, Parineeti stepped into the industry with Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl and has been unstoppable since then as she went ahead to work on some entertaining gigs like Meri Pyaari Bindu, Kill Dill, and Ishaqzaade.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha was a chartered accountant who collaborated with the Aam Aadmi Party upon its formation. Notably, he also observed victory in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections and later in 2022, he was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member.

