Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha gets engaged: Here's how Ranveer Singh, Anushka and others wished the couple
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged today in Delhi, in the presence of their family and friends. The bride's friends from Bollywood are now wishing the couple.
Parineeti Chopra, the talented Bollywood actress is now engaged to the young Parliament Member, Raghav Chadha. The Uunchai actress got engaged to the young politician in a traditional engagement ceremony, which was held at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi, today. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony was attended by the couple's family members, close friends, and a few selected guests. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and made their relationship official, with a lovely post.
Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and others wish Parineeti-Raghav
The popular actress's close friends and colleagues from the film industry, including her first co-stars Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Guru Randhawa, and many others wished congratulated the young couple on their engagement, by commenting on Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post. "Bless..." wrote Ranveer, who shared the screen with Parineeti in her debut film, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. "Congratulations," who was also a co-star of the actress in her first film.
"Congratulations," wrote Bhumi Pednekar, who is a fellow YRF talent who handled her auditions in the past. Manish Malhotra, who designed the bride's simple and elegant engagement outfit, blessed them with a couple of red heart emojis."Congratulations," wrote Neha Dhupia, on the actress's post. "Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav... lots of love n happiness always... ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਖੁਸ਼ ਰੱਖੇ," commented actor-TV host Kapil Sharma.
Check out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post, below:
