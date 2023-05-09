Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha leave for Delhi in style ahead of rumored engagement date; WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are in the news for their wedding and engagement. The soon-to-be-hitched couple has been making public appearances together without any hesitation now. Although, they have not officially confirmed anything, but it is evident from their chemistry and constant spottings that the two are all set to tie the knot. Well, it was earlier said that Parineeti and Raghav will be getting engaged on May 13 in Delhi and today the lovebirds were snapped leaving for Delhi together. Indeed, they made for a good-looking pair as they walked together.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha leave for Delhi

In the video posted on Instagram, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were snapped at the Mumbai airport. The actress looked gorgeous in a plain red coloured kurta that she paired over the same red-coloured palazzo pants. She held a black coloured bag in her hand and completed her look with white footwear and black sunglasses. Raghav on the other hand looked dapper in a plain black shirt that he wore over cream-coloured pants and paired it with brown shoes. Indeed, the lovebirds looked classy together.

Check it out:

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra watch IPL match together

Recently, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were snapped at Mohali’s stadium watching the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match. These two were standing together and looking at them, the crowd in the stadium went crazy. In the video that went viral, we can see the stadium shouting ‘Parineeti Bhabhi Zindabad’ which made the actress blush. Raghav and Parineeti can be seen waving at their fans with big smiles on their faces.