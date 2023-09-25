Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha look ethereal in FIRST PICS from dreamy wedding: 'Blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs'

This weekend has been all about the big fat 'Punjabi Wedding of the Year,' featuring Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha. Congratulations are in order as Parineeti and Raghav have finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur yesterday. The wedding was attended by politicians such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray, as well as celebs such as Harbhajan Singh, Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza among others. Fans of the couple have been eagerly waiting for pictures from the ceremony, and much to their delight, Raghav and Parineeti have shared the first pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS as a married couple

The couple took to their socials to drop photographs of the intimate ceremony which took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Parineeti looked absolutely ethereal in a beige-colored Manish Malhotra lehenga, with equally gorgeous jewelry that complemented her outfit. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha looks dapper in a subtle ivory-colored outfit designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. The couple looks oh-so-in-love in the gorgeous snaps, and we can’t stop gushing over them! The first picture shows Parineeti and Raghav walking hand in hand, while another one shows Raghav and Parineeti exchanging garlands. The next one is a picture from their pheras, while another picture shows Raghav planting a kiss on his wife's forehead. The joy on their faces is unmissable!

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Check out the first pictures from Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding ceremony below.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s relationship

The couple managed to keep their love story hidden from the media, until they were both spotted together a couple of times, sparking rumors of them dating. They were first spotted together by the paparazzi in March. Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13th this year in an intimate ceremony in Kapurthala House, New Delhi. Their engagement ceremony was attended by Manish Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, and a number of politicians.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now a married couple, and we couldn’t be happier. Congratulations once again to the newly married couple.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Dating rumors to destination marriage, a look at timeline of their romance