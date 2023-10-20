Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look exquisite in UNSEEN reception pics; Manish Malhotra reveals anecdote

On September 24, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a fairytale-setting in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple had already shared a bunch of pictures and videos from their wedding. Now, designer Manish Malhotra shared some unseen pictures from the couple's wedding reception and revealed some interesting anecdotes.

On October 20, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared some beautiful unseen snaps from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception. In the picture, the couple looked exquisite in the royal outfits. The first three pictures offer a solo picture of Parineeti and the last picture showcases the couple posing with each other.

Sharing the picture, Manish revealed some interesting anecdotes. He wrote, "Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my mumbai Atelier .. All along we are talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and...the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look .Classic , Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple."

Parineeti also shared some unseen pictures from her wedding reception.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The private wedding was graced by notable politicians, Sania Mirza, and others.

