Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Golden temple ahead of their wedding; See Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couples in town. These two lovebirds kept mum about their relationship for a long-time but recently got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi. A lot of well-known names from the political field had arrived for their function. Even global icon and Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her presence but without her daughter and husband Nick Jonas. These two are reportedly all set to tie the knot by the end of this year and recently they were snapped at the Delhi airport arriving back from Udaipur where it is believed that they had gone for their wedding location scouting. And now their pictures seeking blessings at Amritsar’s Golden Temple have arrived.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seek blessings at the Golden Temple

In the pictures that have come straight from Amritsar, we can see Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha walking together on the premises of the Golden Temple. The actress looks stunning in an off-white salwar kameez with a dupatta draped around her head. While Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, is wearing a white colored kurta pyjama layered with a grey colored Nehru jacket and has an orange piece of cloth tied around his head. Both walk with folded hands and indeed look like a match made in heaven.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, it is said that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly tie the knot between September and November this year in Rajasthan. Recently, the actress met the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to enquire about tourist places and hotels. She was there with her family. If the wedding happens in Udaipur, Parineeti will be following in the footsteps of her sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who to got married in a grand manner in Rajasthan.

