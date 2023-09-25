Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: 6 Bollywood couples inspired wedding poses

We often look up to Bollywood celebrities for various inspirations, including wedding trends, their wedding attire, and even the beautiful poses they strike in their wedding photos. The days of families posing stiffly and smiling for photos are long gone. Nowadays, wedding pictures are all about capturing candid moments and showcasing the genuine love and happiness of a couple's wedding day. Everyone dreams of looking like a celebrity on their big traditional wedding day, so why not draw inspiration from the stars themselves? Over the past few years, there have been several remarkable Bollywood weddings, and one thing that definitely makes us drool over is the adorable poses of celebs in their official wedding photos.

Here is a list of 6 celebrity-inspired wedding poses you can consider. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

We are all still amazed by the unforgettable image of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, with folded hands in a namaste gesture, gazing into each other's eyes and sharing smiles. This pose from the couple's fairytale wedding conveyed a sense of tranquility, simplicity, and their deep love and respect for one another.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Exchanging vows is a significant moment, and so is capturing the rituals at the wedding mandap. Photos of the pheras, the saptapadi, and the promises made while walking together hand in hand, have profound significance for many. The wedding shots of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the mandap beautifully capture these joyful and heartfelt moments. Definitely, a perfect pose to look up to.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

This close-up photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sharing a sweet kiss is truly inspiring. The shot, with its focus away from their faces, creates a dreamy atmosphere and beautifully captures their bond, love, and happiness, symbolizing their togetherness. A pose, worthy of consideration.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

This picture of the newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's candid black-and-white wedding photo captured them in a heartfelt embrace, deeply absorbed in the moment as they tied the knot amidst the presence of their dear friends and family. In the picture, after completing their wedding customs, Parineeti lovingly caressed Raghav's face. Absolutely making it an adorable pose!

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty posted an affectionate picture with her husband KL Rahul. This mushy photo is sweet and utterly adorable. It received quite a bit of attention due to their chemistry. We really liked how the sunlight enhanced the photo, making it perfect for Instagram! This pose represents a joyful couple looking lovingly into each other's eyes, with the sun's rays symbolizing positivity.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

If you want poses that express love and affection for your partner, then this adorable picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just perfect. Friends might tease you, a relative might crack a joke, or you and your partner might simply be overjoyed with friends and family around on your special day. Just like Ranveer and Deepika, whose wedding photo still brings a smile, you'll have similar moments on your wedding day too. This picture perfectly captures a couple's genuine happiness on their big day.

