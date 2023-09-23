Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: 5 times soon-to-be-married couple won hearts with their viral moments

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the much-adored couple who got engaged earlier this year, are now ready to take the plunge into matrimony with a grand wedding in Udaipur. As they begin this exciting chapter of their lives, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit five heartwarming moments from their love story that captured the hearts of many.

When Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first appearance together

The speculations about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship first began when they were caught by paparazzi on a dinner date in March. Radiating charm in matching white outfits, the couple even posed graciously for the cameras outside the restaurant, causing a social media frenzy.

When Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at an IPL match

May 3rd marked a significant turning point in their relationship when Parineeti and Raghav made a joint appearance at an IPL match in Mohali, taking the internet by storm. The photographs from the event showcased their beaming smiles and evident closeness, solidifying the ongoing relationship rumors.

When Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sealed their engagement with a kiss

In a splendid ceremony on May 13 in Delhi, the young politician and Bollywood actress officially marked their engagement. Surrounded by close friends and family, they looked stunning in traditional white attire. They took to Instagram to share enchanting photographs, making their relationship public. A particularly heartwarming moment occurred during the cake-cutting ceremony, where the couple exchanged a tender kiss, capturing the hearts of social media users.

When Parineeti Chopra compared her engagement moments to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding

Following their engagement, Parineeti took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs from the intimate ceremony. Among the pictures, one that garnered significant attention was a snapshot of her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, applying a tilak on Raghav's forehead. This heartwarming moment drew parallels to Priyanka's own wedding, where Parineeti had applied Haldi on Nick Jonas' cheeks. Parineeti created a collage featuring these touching moments, accompanied by images of her warm embraces with Priyanka from both occasions.

When Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the WTC Final

Post their engagement, Raghav and Parineeti became a frequent sight during public outings. They attended the World Test Championship Final held at The Oval in London, where India faced Australia in June. Their presence at this cricket event didn't go unnoticed, suggesting a mutual interest in the sport.

