Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: A look at Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, and her sister's OOTD

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are finally married couple as they tied the knot today, September 24 at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. The private wedding took place in the presence of the couple's close friends and family members. The newly married couple is yet to officially announce their union on social media. Now, a while ago, designer Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, and her sister Anam Mirza gave a peek into their outfits from the wedding.

Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, and her sister's outfits from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding

Taking to his Instagram Stories, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of himself flaunting his look from the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. He wore a light ash sherwani and paired it with white pants and a matching dupatta. Have a look:

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza gave a peek into their wedding outfits on her Instagram Stories. The Tennis star wore a stunning multi-color lehenga and paired it with a faded red dupatta. On the other hand, her sister wore a gorgeous green ruffled saree and the sisters posed for a mirror selfie. Take a look:

Parineeti's close friend Sanjana Batra also shared her look from the wedding. She wore a floral two-piece outfit featuring a beautiful matching cape. See the picture below:

On the other hand, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Kabira was being played during Parineeti Chopra's bidaai post tying the knot with Raghav Chadha. Notably, after their wedding, the couple will host a grand reception tonight for the guests.

The couple's engagement took place at the Kapurthala house in Delhi on May 13. The private ceremony was graced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra.

