Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Aaditya Thackeray extends congratulations to newlyweds with PICS

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur's The Leela Palace in a dreamy setting. The wedding was graced by the couple's close friends and family members. On September 25, the newlyweds officially posted their wedding picture on social media and many celebrities congratulated them. Now, a while ago, Indian Politician Aaditya Thackeray shared a post dedicated to Parineeti and Raghav as he congratulated them on their new beginning.

Aaditya Thackeray extends congratulations to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Aaditya Thackeray took to his Instagram and shared two pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. The first picture shows the politician posing with the newlyweds. Parineeti and Raghav can be seen flaunting their bright smiles. The second snap shows Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other politicians and respected members having a delightful moment attending the wedding.

Sharing the pictures, Aaditya wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of joy, good health, and love!"

Take a look:

Politicians such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Arora, Aaditya Thackeray, as well as celeb such as Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, etc. attended the Ragneeti wedding. Recently, an inside video from the wedding ceremony shows the bride planting a kiss on Raghav's cheek while holding his hand.

The viral video has been shared by a fan club on Instagram. It shows Parineeti standing next to Raghav on the mandap. the excited bride then holds her hubby Raghav's hand. The couple is then seen enjoying a conversation with each other, post which Parineeti leans to plant a kiss on Raghav's cheek. Take a look:

Parineeti opted for a stunning beige-colored lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for her big day. Meanwhile, Raghav wore an ivory sherwani designed by his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra holds Raghav Chadha's hand; fondly kisses him on cheek at their wedding-INSIDE VIDEO